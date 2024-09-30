Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
Date
9/30/2024 11:46:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q4/2024
In Q4, Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 32 b.kr. market value. The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all Treasury series, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series. There is the possibility of switch auctions for RIKB 25 0612 during the quarter.
