Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect


9/30/2024 11:46:07 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q4/2024

  • In Q4, Treasury bonds will be offered for sale in the amount of 32 b.kr. market value.
  • The bonds that could conceivably be offered are all Treasury series, and issue size and market conditions will determine how much, if any, will be sold in each series.
  • There is the possibility of switch auctions for RIKB 25 0612 during the quarter.

  • GDM Q4 Prospect 2024

