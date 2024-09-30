(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Australia's Perth is poised to become a key base for US and British nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS alliance.



This strategic shift echoes Perth's crucial role during World War II, when Australia's isolated westernmost city served as a vital submarine base for Allied forces.



Perth's transformation from an isolated outpost to a pivotal strategic location in the Indo-Pacific region is remarkable.



The city's geographic position makes it ideal for controlling maritime routes across the Indian Ocean and into Southeast Asia.



Dr. John Blaxland, a professor at the Australian National University, emphasizes this point. He notes that Perth offers direct access to critical waterways leading to the South China Sea.







During World War II, Perth and its port of Fremantle played a significant but often overlooked role.



In March 1942, Fremantle transformed from a quiet refueling stop into a major submarine base.



Throughout the war, 127 US submarines operated from Fremantle, conducting 353 patrols. Dutch and British submarines also utilized the base, collectively accounting for 416 patrols.



The AUKUS partnership, announced in September 2021, aims to strengthen regional security.

Australia's Perth: From Wartime Haven to Modern AUKUS Submarine Hub

A key component of this alliance is Australia's acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines. From 2027, the US and UK will base a small number of nuclear submarines in Perth.



This move precedes Australia's purchase of three US-model Virginia-class submarines in the early 2030s.



Perth's strategic importance extends beyond military considerations. The city is experiencing economic diversification and cultural growth.



It's expanding into technology, finance, and renewable energy sectors. Perth also hosts numerous festivals and boasts a thriving arts scene, enhancing its global appeal.







Recent developments underscore Perth's growing role in regional affairs. In July 2024, the city hosted the Indian Ocean Defence and Security Conference.



The departure of HMAS Perth for a regional presence deployment in August 2024 further solidified Australia's commitment to Indo-Pacific security.



As Perth balances its historical significance with its emerging status as a world-class city, it is poised to shape the future of regional security and international relations.

MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108730040