Moonbug Entertainment and VaynerWatt, the first three VeeFriends episodes will premiere on VeeFriends YouTube Kids on September 30.

VeeFriends , a new 2D-animated cartoon series produced by Moonbug Entertainment , a part of Candle Media, and VaynerWatt that's based on the VeeFriends character universe, is set to premiere its first three episodes on VeeFriends YouTube Kids channel on September 30. It's Spongebob Squarepants meets Teen Titans Go, with just a splash of Sesame Street, as a wild collection of larger-than-life characters are pitted against each other in the VeeDome to battle out the biggest issues facing kids today. With a total of 20 three-minute episodes, VeeFriends promises fast-paced, laugh-out-loud entertainment, with new episodes dropping weekly on Saturdays after the premiere.

VeeFriends Cartoons feature six main characters: Dialed-In Dog, Empathy Elephant, Dynamic Dinosaur, Fearless Fairy, Perfect Persian Cat, and Gracious Grizzly Bear.

Continue Reading

"I created

VeeFriends to help change the world and inspire people to see things from others' perspectives through relatable characters. I am so excited that this show is finally coming to life," says VeeFriends Creator Gary Vaynerchuk. "For this first animated series, we use epic, action-packed stories to give kids the tools to handle their emotions, build resilience, and truly embrace who they are. That's where the real win happens."

Rated for children aged 6-11, the show's mission is to reshape how kids view the world by embracing challenges and defeat, teaching that failure is a key step toward growth. Through fun, action-packed battles,

VeeFriends highlights resilience, motivation, and the importance of learning from setbacks, showing kids how to face emotions and turn struggles into personal growth opportunities.

"We're thrilled to partner with Gary Vaynerchuk and VaynerWatt to bring the VeeFriends animated series to life,"

said Candle Media Co-CEO's Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. "Gary and the VeeFriends team have built a vibrant and deeply engaged community, and we are proud to have co-produced a series that is highly entertaining, and also enriched with important life lessons for kids and families. This partnership is perfectly aligned with that of Candle and our team at Moonbug: to create franchise content that both entertains and inspires."

In each episode of

VeeFriends, characters compete in the VeeDome, the ultimate challenge arena, where they try to find the middle – where they can both be fully themselves, and also flexible, cooperative, and understanding of others. The show features six main characters, each with their own unique personality traits and quirks, who will be joined by additional guest characters in various episodes. The main characters are:



Dialed-In Dog

Empathy Elephant

Dynamic Dinosaur

Fearless Fairy

Perfect Persian Cat Gracious Grizzly Bear

Guiding them all through the VeeDome's competitions is the Dome Master who ensures that each battle runs smoothly and that every character who steps into the VeeDome comes out a little stronger and a lot more self-aware.

"We hope

VeeFriends captures the attention of kids and families alike with its mix of fun, action, and life lessons," said VeeFriends President Andy Krainak.

About VeeFriends

VeeFriends

is a contemporary entertainment company that combines collectibles, events, games and technology to allow people to make stronger connections with themselves and the VeeFriends. The company's mission is to scale its unique VeeFriends characters and their qualities to create a happier world. These characters foster a sense of balance and inspire accountability, positivity, creativity, self-discovery, and personal growth. For more information, visit

, join the discord channel , and follow VeeFriends on Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

About

Moonbug Entertainment

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company inspiring kids everywhere to laugh, learn and grow.

The company is behind some of the biggest kids' entertainment brands in the world including CoComelon and Blippi. Moonbug believes every child should have access to entertaining and enriching content, making its shows available on more than 150 video platforms globally including Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer and YouTube Kids. The company is also a global leader in pre-school music and audio experiences, available on 100+ audio platforms globally. Moonbug brands extend far beyond the screen to include streaming music, consumer products and live events.

Moonbug is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About

VaynerWatt

VaynerWATT is a content production company co-founded in January 2023 by Eric Wattenberg, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Matt Higgins. Operating out of New York City and Los Angeles, VaynerWATT is redefining the traditional entertainment industry by combining innovative storytelling, strategic brand partnerships, and go-to market strategies with content that resonates across platforms and cultures. For more information, please check vaynerwatt and @VaynerWatt's social handles.

Media Contacts

For Moonbug Entertainment: [email protected]

For Gary Vaynerchuk, VaynerWatt, and VeeFriends: [email protected]

