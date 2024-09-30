Floods Force Closure Of Schools In Northern Laos

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Sep 30 (IANS) Fifty have been temporarily closed due to severe flooding in northern Laos' Luang Namtha province, affecting almost 6,000 teachers and students in the province.

Floodwaters ravaged buildings and equipment, with local authorities and volunteers working to clean schools and repair the damage caused and plan to replace items that are no longer serviceable, Lao National reported on Monday.

Several provinces in Laos were hit by the storm Yagi, with Luang Namtha province being the worst affected after rivers burst their banks following torrential rainfall since early September.

The storm brought torrential downpours, causing rivers to overflow and inundate neighboring and low-lying areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The storm not only affected schools, but also led to floods that inundated houses, hospitals, roads, reservoirs, bridges and farmland, in addition to causing livestock losses.

Flooding occurred in some districts of the Lao capital Vientiane and the provinces of Xayaboury, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Huaphan and Luang Prabang.

Meanwhile, the weather bureau of Laos is advising officials and residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant and be ready for more flooding.

In particular, the weather bureau warned people living alongside rivers to be alert at all times to the risk of rising waters.