Shimi Outlines Strategic Plans To Utilize Construction Holding, Boost Real Estate Exports

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed Shimi, of Public Enterprises Sector, convened a meeting with the heads of subsidiaries under the Holding Company for and Development at the Heliopolis Company for and Development headquarters. This meeting was part of the regular follow-ups on the performance of affiliated companies.

The discussions encompassed performance indicators, business results, the progress of strategic and operational plans, current projects, prospects, opportunities, challenges, and the implementation of the ERP system for resource management. The meeting also highlighted various operational areas of the subsidiaries, including construction, real estate development, asset management, project execution, engineering consultancy, and marketing. Ayman Mokhtar, Acting CEO of the Holding Company for Construction and Development, was also in attendance.















Shimi stressed the importance of creating clear, time-bound plans to fully exploit the company's real estate asset portfolio and seize promising investment opportunities. He emphasized the need for partnerships with the private sector, expanding real estate exports, and increasing business volume both domestically and internationally, leveraging the extensive expertise and capabilities of the subsidiary companies.

The minister highlighted the necessity of improving sales and marketing strategies to achieve desired goals, boost sales, and maximize returns. He also called for enhanced project management, improved customer service, higher product quality and variety, post-sale services, adherence to project timelines, and stronger integration among the subsidiaries.