Anushka Sen: Boundaries Of Being A TV Actor & Digital Creator Have Been Broken

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Anushka Sen has candidly discussed her transition from traditional television to digital media, emphasising that the lines between being a TV and a digital creator have blurred, allowing for greater creativity and freedom in her work.

Talking to IANS, Anushka, who has recently made history by becoming the first Indian artist to perform live on stage at the iconic Times Square in New York City shared: "The challenges are not in the medium, the challenges are self imposed I feel. You can set your limit, you can set your challenges, that's what makes you... you. The boundaries of being a TV actor and a digital creator have been broken. We have seen the transition happening right now."

Speaking about her remarkable journey so far, Anushka further said: "I am very grateful for all the opportunity. I have been in the industry for about 14-15 years now. I have spent more time on my sets than my own house. It makes me so happy that I do something that I love. Fans have always showered so much love on me."

"My journey has been very different and very unique. I have experimented a lot. Tried different mediums--tv, festival films, also doing digital stuff. singing is something I have professionally not done before. Singing was something I was secretly passionate about, and it was this year that I turned it into a profession. I always thought of doing something because of the Bengali culture. Grateful for all the opportunities that have come my way," she added.

Meanwhile, recently, Anushka, who is the official brand ambassador appointed by South Korean tourism, has joined forces with the South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, who has won the silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2024, for a global project, reportedly titled 'Crush'.

According to the reports, Kim Ye-ji will be making her acting debut in the 'ASIA' spin-off series, titled 'Crush'. The Olympian is set to play a killer in this short-form series, which will star Anushka, who previously played the assassin in ASIA.

On the work front, Anushka began her career as a child actor in 2009 with Zee TV's show 'Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli'. She essayed the role of child Parvati in the mythological show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

She was seen as Meher and Baal Sakhi in the fantasy show 'Baalveer'. Anushka also portrayed the role of Manikarnika in 'Khoob Ladi Mardaani-Jhansi Ki Rani'.

The young diva also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', in which Arjun Bijlani emerged as winner of the season.

Anushka has featured in movies like 'Crazy Cukkad Family', and 'Am I Next'.

She was last seen in the web series 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' in which Anushka portrayed the role of Asmara. Directed by Debbie Rao and produced by Jahanara Bhargava and Seema Mohapatra, the show also stars Shishir Sharma, Mahesh Thakur, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The show is streaming on Prime Video.