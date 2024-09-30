SMA Road Safety Launches Innovative Solutions Designed to Save Lives

(MENAFNEditorial) SMA Road Safety, one of Italy’s leading safety technology companies, successfully introduced the revolutionary “Leonidas”, “Hercules” and “Ermes” safety devices, designed to minimize the severity of road collisions by absorbing the kinetic energy of upon impact thus reducing injuries.



SMA Road Safety is constantly committed to disseminating the importance of passive road safety, through webinars, conferences, books, videos, interviews and press releases, with the authoritative voice of CEO Roberto Impero, considered one of the leading road safety experts in Italy.



The first Middle Eastern seminar on "Enhancing Road Safety to Save Lives”, held in Dubai on September 27th, was a unique opportunity to learn about and deepen the technical characteristics of longitudinal barriers, crash cushions, barrier terminals and the aspects related to the correct selection and installation of the aforementioned devices in road conditions that are not always excellent. It presented detailed insights into how these advanced technologies can increase drivers and passengers protection, regulate traffic flow, help reduce accidents fatalities and injuries on the UAE’s roads.



Roberto Impero, CEO of SMA Road Safety, introduced the solutions designed to save lives to key officials and industry leaders including the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, as well as top engineers, consultants, contractors and any other subjects involved in the process of selecting restraint devices on the relevant road section.



During the event, innovative solutions were shown, not only for obstacle protection, but also for road monitoring and data collection on accident dynamics.



The Leonidas crash cushions have already been installed in Dubai on the Sheikh Zayed Road, the country's longest road artery, which starts in Al Silah, in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and ends at the border with Oman, running parallel to the Persian Gulf coastline, for a total length of about 55 kilometres.



The futuristic Sheikh Zayed Road, with eight lanes in each direction, is equipped with several interchanges to allow vehicles to enter and exit the road, but also to reverse direction. And it is precisely to protect the interchanges of this major road that the Leonidas impact attenuators from SMA Road Safety were chosen.



Leonidas works by absorbing the impact of vehicles during collisions, dissipating kinetic energy to reduce crash severity. This technology has already saved at least one person after a crash.



Real-life case studies presented during the seminar demonstrated the device’s effectiveness in preventing severe injuries, further reinforcing its potential to support Dubai’s ambitious safety goals.



Impero expressed his enthusiasm for presenting these technologies to Dubai: "Dubai is already recognized as one of the safest cities in the region, thanks to its forward-thinking approach to road safety. The Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy has an ambitious target to bring down road fatalities to zero, and our technologies will play a vital role in achieving this goal. SMA devices, which have proven successful in Europe and in USA, are a key innovation that can help reduce road accidents even further. This technology has the potential to save lives and enhance the already excellent traffic safety measures in place in Dubai."



Road safety remains a top concern for Dubai. Recent statistics from 2023 show that the number of traffic-related fatalities in Dubai decreased by as much as 93 per cent in 2023. The fatality rate recorded in the emirate last year was the lowest ever at 1.6 deaths per 100,000 people, lower than the intended target of 2. This accomplishment is a result of enhanced enforcement of traffic laws, ongoing infrastructure improvements, and the adoption of advanced safety measures.



In 2023, new laws were enacted to further promote road safety, including stricter penalties for distracted driving, increased fines for speeding, and mandatory use of seat belts for all passengers. These legislative measures, combined with technology-driven safety innovations, are part of a broader effort by the UAE government to create safer roads for all users, from drivers and passengers.



The seminar marks an important milestone in Dubai's journey to becoming a global leader in road safety, with SMA Road Safety cutting-edge technology set to contribute to the city’s growing success in reducing road accidents. The collaboration between local authorities and international innovators like SMA signals a bright future for safer, more efficient road systems in the UAE.



