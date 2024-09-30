BLU3 Announces Relocation To New Florida Location For Showroom And Factory

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A diver uses the BLU3 Nomad Mini battery-powered dive system to inspect boat propellers underwater. The lightweight and portable Nomad Mini allows for easy underwater tasks such as maintenance and inspection.

Kimber Greenwood from Waterbear Photography uses a BLU3 battery-powered dive system for underwater photography, capturing marine life and underwater environments. The lightweight BLU3 system allows for easy mobility and extended diving sessions.

Alex Schulze, Co-Founder & CEO of 4ocean, uses the BLU3 Nomad dive system for ocean cleanups. The BLU3 Nomad allows divers to explore depths of up to 30 feet, offering a portable, battery-powered solution for extended underwater work, including cleanups

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BLU3 , a leading manufacturer of battery-powered dive systems, is excited to announce their move to a new location in Davie, Florida. Known for their innovative and portable dive systems like the Nomad and Nomad Mini , BLU3's new facility will house both their design and assembly operations, as well as a public showroom opening on October 1st, 2024.

This strategic relocation will enhance BLU3's ability to better serve their customers. The new factory will increase production efficiency, ensuring that the company's dive systems are delivered with the high quality and timeliness customers expect. The showroom will provide a hands-on experience for visitors, offering a chance to explore BLU3's product range up close.

Making Florida's Reefs More Accessible

Florida is home to the third-largest coral reef system in the world, and BLU3's portable dive systems are designed to make exploring these underwater wonders more accessible than ever. With the Nomad dive system, which is engineered for depths up to 30 feet, boaters and underwater enthusiasts can easily experience Florida's reefs. These systems offer a unique way to explore the underwater world, whether for recreational diving or completing essential boat maintenance tasks.

The Nomad and Nomad Mini have become must-haves for boat owners, offering a compact, travel-friendly alternative to traditional scuba gear. These systems fit conveniently into a backpack, allowing users to easily transport them on their boats and dive whenever and wherever they choose. With BLU3, the underwater world is no longer out of reach.

Exciting Opportunities for Customers

BLU3's move and the opening of the showroom marks a significant milestone for the company and its growing customer base. The new showroom, located at 4061 SW 47th Ave, Davie, FL 33314, will allow customers to see and learn about BLU3's products up close. Whether you're a seasoned diver or new to the sport, BLU3's innovative systems open up a world of underwater possibilities, particularly for those exploring Florida's rich marine environment.

The showroom will officially open to the public on October 1st, 2024, and BLU3 invites customers and boaters alike to visit, learn more about their dive systems, and discover how these tools can enhance their underwater adventures.

For more information, visit or stop by the new location starting October 1st.

