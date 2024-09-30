Niger, Algeria to discuss critical steps for advancing TSGP project

(MENAFN) During a visit to Algiers on Sunday, Niger's Minister Sahabi Oumarou met with Algerian officials to discuss critical steps for advancing the Trans-Saharan Pipeline (TSGP) project. Both nations expressed strong commitment to the initiative, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in development. Niger's Minister called for a high-level meeting involving ministers from Algeria, Niger, and Nigeria to facilitate discussions on the next steps in the project, aiming to streamline efforts and enhance coordination.



The TSGP, which stretches approximately 4,000 kilometers, is a significant infrastructure project intended to connect Algeria, Nigeria, and Niger. By linking these countries with Algeria's existing pipeline networks, the TSGP will enable the export of natural gas to Europe. This ambitious project is not only aimed at enhancing energy security for the region but also at boosting economic development and strengthening energy cooperation among the three nations.



During the discussions, Algerian and Nigerien officials also explored additional avenues for enhancing energy collaboration beyond the pipeline. A key topic was the progress of Sonatrach's oil exploration efforts in the Kafra field, located in northern Niger. These explorations could open up further investment opportunities and solidify energy ties between the two countries, creating a mutually beneficial partnership in the energy sector.



Overall, the discussions reflect a growing recognition of the importance of regional cooperation in addressing energy needs and fostering economic growth. As both Algeria and Niger work to advance the TSGP and enhance their energy collaboration, the potential benefits for the wider region, including increased energy security and economic development, are significant. The commitment to joint efforts in the energy sector underscores the strategic importance of the TSGP in the broader context of African energy cooperation.

MENAFN30092024000045015839ID1108729232