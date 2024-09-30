Seven Ukrainian Regions Receive 600 Generators In September

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This month, seven frontline regions received 600 power generators as part of humanitarian aid ahead of winter.

"In September, seven front-line regions received humanitarian aid in the form of 600 generators of various capacities. The equipment was handed over to Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions," the message reads.

The generators will be used to provide uninterrupted power to social infrastructure facilities, clinics, Invincibility Points, and other critical infrastructure in the event of blackouts.

"The project is a successful example of cooperation between central and local authorities and international partners with the aim of supporting the civilian population affected by war," the ministry emphasizes.

It is noted that obtaining the generators was possible thanks to the cooperation with the EU Civil Protection Mechanism with the support of Poland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Ministry of Reintegration sincerely thanks the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism for the assistance provided and expresses readiness for further cooperation to tackle humanitarian challenges in the conditions of war," the Ministry of Reintegration notes.

