The global neurovascular devices market size is projected to grow from $3.32 billion in 2024 to $7.01 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 7.02%, during the forecast period, till 2035.

Neurovascular disorders are a category of neurological conditions characterized by impaired blood flow to the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. This disruption is often caused by issues with cerebral blood vessels, including blockages (embolism), ruptures (hemorrhage), clots (thrombosis), or narrowing (stenosis). Such disruptions result in insufficient oxygen and nutrient supply to the brain, leading to cell death (apoptosis) and subsequent permanent physical and mental impairments. Notably, neurovascular disorders rank among the top five life-threatening conditions worldwide, imposing a significant economic burden across various regions. According to the World Health Organization, these disorders lead to approximately 15 million new cases and five million deaths globally each year. Contributing factors to the development and increasing prevalence of neurovascular disorders include unhealthy lifestyles, physical trauma, malnutrition, brain injuries, and congenital abnormalities.

Currently, several traditional surgical approaches are employed to treat neurovascular disorders, such as open neurosurgery, microsurgery, craniotomy, and bypass surgery. However, these methods have limitations due to their complexity, time-intensive procedures, lower success rates, prolonged recovery periods, and the need for expert supervision and specialized surgical centers.

To overcome these challenges, neurovascular devices have emerged as a promising treatment alternative. These devices offer precise, targeted, and minimally invasive interventional techniques. Examples include intracranial stents, embolic coils, flow diverters, guidewires, and catheters, which are designed for site-specific microsurgery in areas of the brain with compromised blood flow. Due to these technological advancements, neurovascular devices are now considered innovative treatment options for neurovascular disorders. With ongoing research, innovation, and growing investor interest, the neurovascular devices market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.

This market growth is also driving developments in related industries, such as the coating of neurovascular devices. Companies like Biocoat are providing specialized coatings for various medical devices, including custom coatings for neurovascular devices. Additionally, numerous medical device contract manufacturers are offering design, development, and production services to companies in the neurovascular device sector.

Key Market Segments

Type of Device



Neurothrombectomy Devices

Embolization Devices Angioplasty Devices

Therapeutic Application



Ischemic Stroke

Aneurysm

Stenosis Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs)

End Users



Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers Other End Users

Key Leading Players



Integer Holdings

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Inc.

MicroVention

Penumbra Inc.

Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology Stryker Corporation

Research Coverage:



This report provides a general overview of the neurovascular disorders, featuring details on different types of neurovascular disorders along with the historical evolution of their treatment approaches. Further, it also projects information on the current scenario of treatment options for neurovascular disorders along with the types of neurovascular devices. Further, it features the recent advancements, challenges and future outlook associated with the neurovascular devices.

Comprehensive outlook of the current market landscape of neurovascular device developers, along with information on their status of development, type of device, therapeutic application, material of fabrication and coating material of device. Further, this chapter provides an overview of the developers engaged in developing these devices, featuring a comprehensive analysis across several relevant parameters, such as their establishment year, company size, location of headquarters. Moreover, this section also presents the most active players based on the number of neurovascular devices offered.

Comprehensive company profiles of neurovascular device developers, featuring information on their year of establishment, location of headquarters, employee count, leadership team, financial information, neurovascular device portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Comprehensive competitiveness analysis of the neurovascular devices across several relevant parameters, such as strength of the company, product portfolio strength and product portfolio diversity.

In-depth analysis of various partnerships and collaborations inked in the global neurovascular devices market between the stakeholders since 2019, across prominent parameters, such as such as year of the partnership, type of the partnership, type of the partner, type of device, therapeutic application, most active players and geographical analysis.

Elaborate analysis of the funding and investments activity registered in the neurovascular device companies since 2019, including grants, private placement offerings, capital raised from seed financing, debt financing, venture series and other equity, at various stages of the device development. The funding and investments made by the stakeholders, were analyzed based on several relevant parameters, such as year-wise trend of the funding instances, type of funding, month and year of funding, total amount invested, geographical analysis of the funding and the investment, leading players and investors.

An in-depth analysis in order to analyze the current and future demand for neurovascular devices, on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as type of device, therapeutic applicationand key leading players, till 2035.

An in-depth analysis of the factors that can affect the growth of the neurovascular devices market. It features identification and analysis of key market drivers, potential market restraints, emerging opportunities in the market, and existing challenges encountered in the market.

A detailed estimate of the current neurovascular devices market size and the future growth potential for neurovascular medical device developers over the next decade. Based on the multiple parameters, such as likely adoption of the trends and via reliable secondary and primary validations, we have projected an informed estimate on the market evolution during the forecast period till 2035. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the neurovascular devices industry. Further, in order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base, and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the market growth.

Comprehensive predictions of the current and future opportunity for neurovascular device developers in the market based on various types of devices, such as neurothrombectomy devices, embolization devices and angioplasty devices.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity within the neurovascular devices market based on different therapeutic applications, such as ischemic stroke, aneurysm, stenosis and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for neurovascular device developers in the market based on various end users, such as hospitals and specialty clinics, ambulatory care centers and other end users.

Comprehensive projections of the current and future opportunity for neurovascular device developers in the market across key geographical regions. Comprehensive predictions of the current revenues of the leading players in the neurovascular device domain, which includes Integer Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Inc., MicroVention, Penumbra Inc., Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology and Stryker Corporation.

Key Benefits of Buying this Report



The report offers market leaders and newcomers valuable insights into revenue estimations for both the overall market and its sub-segments.

Stakeholders can utilize the report to enhance their understanding of the competitive landscape, allowing for improved business positioning and more effective go-to-market strategies. The report provides stakeholders with a pulse on the Global Neurovascular Devices Market, furnishing them with essential information on significant market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Market Dynamics

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Neurovascular Disorders

5.3. Historical Milestones in the Neurovascular Disorders Treatment

5.4. Treatment of Neurovascular Disorders

5.5. Types of Neurovascular Devices

5.6. Recent Advancements in Neurovascular Devices

5.7. Challenges Associated with Neurovascular Devices

5.8. Future Perspectives

6. MARKET LANDSCAPE

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Neurovascular Devices Market: Overall Market Landscape

6.2.1. Analysis by Status of Development

6.2.2. Analysis by Type of Device

6.2.3. Analysis by Therapeutic Application

6.2.4. Analysis by Type of Device and Therapeutic Application

6.2.5. Analysis by Material of Fabrication

6.2.6. Analysis by Coating Material of Device

6.3. Neurovascular Devices Market: Developer Landscape

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Johnson & Johnson

7.3. Medtronic

7.4. MicroVention

7.5. Penumbra

7.6. Stryker

7.7. Other Leading Players

7.7.1. Acandis

7.7.2. Achieva Medical

7.7.3. Balt

7.7.4. HeMo Bioengineering

7.7.5. Phenox

7.7.6. Shanghai HeartCare Medical Technology

7.7.7. Zylox-Tonbridge

8. PRODUCT COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

8.3. Methodology

8.4. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Analysis by Location of Headquarters of Neurovascular Device Developers

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Neurovascular Devices Market: Partnerships and Collaborations

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Funding Models

10.3. Neurovascular Devices Market: Funding and Investments

11. DEMAND ANALYSIS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Assumptions and Methodology

11.3. Neurovascular Devices: Global Annual Demand

11.3.1. Analysis by Type of Device

11.3.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Application

11.3.3. Analysis by Key Geographical Regions

12. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

13. GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

13.3. Global Neurovascular Devices Market, till 2035

13.4. Key Market Segmentations

14. NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET, BY TYPE OF DEVICE

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

14.3. Neurovascular Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device, 2019, current year and 2035

14.4. Neurovascular Devices Market for Neurothrombectomy Devices, till 2035

14.5. Neurovascular Devices Market for Embolization Devices, till 2035

14.6. Neurovascular Devices Market for Angioplasty Devices, till 2035

14.7. Data Triangulation and Validation

15. NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC APPLICATION

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

15.3. Neurovascular Devices Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Application, 2019, current year and 2035

15.4. Neurovascular Devices Market for Ischemic Stroke, till 2035

15.5. Neurovascular Devices Market for Aneurysm, till 2035

15.6. Neurovascular Devices Market for Stenosis, till 2035

15.7. Neurovascular Devices Market for Arteriovenous Malformations (AVMs), till 2035

16. NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET, BY END-USERS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

16.3. Neurovascular Devices Market: Distribution by End-users, 2019, current year and 2035

16.4. Neurovascular Devices Market for Hospitals and Specialty Clinics, till 2035

16.5. Neurovascular Devices Market for Ambulatory Care Centers, till 2035

16.6. Neurovascular Devices Market for Other End-users, till 2035

17. NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

17.3. Neurovascular Devices Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions, 2019, current year and 2035

17.4. Neurovascular Devices Market in North America, till 2035

17.5. Neurovascular Devices Market in Europe, till 2035

17.6. Neurovascular Devices Market in Asia-Pacific, till 2035

17.7. Neurovascular Devices Market in Middle East and North Africa, till 2035

17.8. Neurovascular Devices Market in Latin America, till 2035

18. NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET: KEY LEADING PLAYERS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Neurovascular Devices Market: Distribution by Key Leading Players

For more information about this report visit

