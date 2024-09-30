Ashutosh Gowariker Meets The Family Of Supercop Ramakant Kulkarni, Latter’S Son-In-Law Harsha Bhogle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor-director Ashutosh Gowariker, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Marathi language streaming title 'Manvat Murders', met the family of the legendary supercop Ramakant S. Kulkarni. He was accompanied by director Ashish Bende and writer Girish Joshi.

They met the supercop's wife Mrs. Kulkarni and her daughter Anita Bhogle along with Anita's husband, the legendary commentator Harsha Bhogle, and gained invaluable insights into Kulkarni's life.

Ashutosh, who portrays Ramakant S. Kulkarni in 'Manvat Murders', said in a statement,“Meeting the Kulkarnis was humbling. Hearing about Ramakant ji's warmth and love for his family; his gentlemanly attitude towards criminals; and his qualities of being a team leader, gave me a deeper understanding of the man behind the uniform”.

He further mentioned,“Armed with a new admiration for him, I approached his character. It was important for the entire 'Manvat Murders' team to honour not just the officer, but the person and his family as well, through this show.”

'Manvat Murders', which is directed by Ashish Bende, centres on the critical hours that could make or break the case, following investigative teams led by the esteemed Detective Officer from CID Ramakant S. Kulkarni, who is known as the 'Sherlock Holmes of India'.

The series follows a woman in her thirties, who enters a period of premature menopause. She consults a quack in order to help get a child. The latter prescribes that virgins should be offered as sacrifice to Munjaba, who is supposed to be the spirit of an unmarried Brahmin boy.

Produced by Storyteller's Nook, the series is based on Kulkarni's autobiographical work, 'Footprints on the Sand of Crime'. It also stars Makarand Anaspure, Sonali Kulkarni, and Sai Tamhankar.

'Manvat Murders' is set to drop on Sony LIV on October 4.