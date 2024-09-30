Guerrillas Sabotage Russia's Rail Military Supply Route To Kursk Region
9/30/2024 5:13:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Partisans from the ATESH underground resistance movement blew up the rail track along which Russian forces supply equipment and ammunition to the section of the front in Kursk region.
That's according to the group's Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"Our operatives blew up a relay box on one of the key railway branches, through which the Russian armed forces deliver equipment and ammunition to the Kursk section of the front. This rail line is of strategic importance, as it ensures uninterrupted supplies to the Russian army on the front lines," the report reads.
As the partisans noted, the disruption of the route weakens the logistical support of the Russian army and complicates shipments of critical military equipment.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces on September 29 launched a drone attack, reportedly hitting a Russian missile arsenal near the village of Kotluban in Volgograd region.
