Alizeh Wins 'IIFA Best Debutant' Award For 'Farrey': Couldn’T Have Asked For A Better Start

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Alizeh, the niece of superstar Salman Khan, who made a striking entrance into the with her debut in the 2023 heist thriller 'Farrey', has bagged the prestigious IIFA Best Debutant Award (Female) 2024, marking a significant milestone in her budding career.

Talking about the same, Alizeh said: "This feels like a dream come true. I've been attending IIFA since I was a kid, and to now be standing on this stage, accepting an award for my own film, is absolutely surreal."

"Being part of 'Farrey' as my debut project has been such a rewarding and incredible journey as an actor, and I couldn't have asked for a better start. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Soumendra Padhi, K Kohl, Nikhil, my family, and the entire team for giving me this amazing opportunity. I'm so grateful for all of it, thank you so much," she added.

Directed by Soumendra, the movie stars Alizeh in the lead role with Ronit Roy, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Juhi Babbar and Shilpa Shukla. It is an official remake of the 2017 Thai film 'Bad Genius'.

'Farrey' premiered at 54th International Film Festival of India and it was released theatrically on November 24, 2023.

On the personal front, Alizeh is the daughter of actor, and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan (sister of Salman Khan). She has an elder brother named Ayaan Agnihotri.

Alizeh made her acting debut as a child in her father Atul Agnihotri's directorial film 'Hello'. The 2008 thriller film starred Sharman Joshi, Sohail Khan, Gul Panag, Isha Koppikar, Amrita Arora, and Sharat Saxena in the lead roles.

The film was based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, 'One Night @ the Call Center'. It also had cameo roles by Salman and Katrina Kaif.