Lavrov expects BRICS member nations to produce 37 percent of global production by 2028

(MENAFN) Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov made a speech on September 25, 2024, in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the 79th UN General Assembly session in New York.



In his address, he highlighted the expanding part of BRICS and additional multipartite organizations, as reported by the Russian Foreign Ministry on its website.



Lavrov underscored the surging use of national currencies in Russia's exchange with BRICS nations as well, which has now hit around 65 percent. Additionally, in exchange with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), this number has surpassed 90 percent.



Lavrov noted that BRICS members are collaborating on creating a unified platform for payments using digital versions of their national currencies.



Apart from the BRICS, SCO, and EAEU, the Russian Foreign Minister stressed the increasing significance of other multipartite frameworks, involving ASEAN, the African Union, as well as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), referring to the swift surge of Africa and other areas of the Global South and East.



The high-level week of the UN General Assembly is an annual gathering where global leaders convene to address pressing international issues, including discussions in the context of multilateral meetings within the BRICS and G20 frameworks.

