Atletico Madrid holds Real Madrid to 1-1 draw in La Liga

(MENAFN) In a fiercely contested Madrid derby, Atletico Madrid managed to snatch a vital point with a late equalizer, holding to a 1-1 draw at the Metropolitano Stadium. The match remained tightly balanced, with both sides creating chances but struggling to break the deadlock until Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao found the back of the net in the 64th minute. Militao's right-footed shot gave the visitors the lead, capitalizing on a well-executed set piece that stunned the home crowd.



Atletico Madrid fought hard to respond, maintaining pressure on Real Madrid's defense throughout the second half. Their persistence paid off in dramatic fashion deep into stoppage time when Argentine forward Angel Correa struck a crucial equalizer in the 95th minute. Correa's late goal sparked jubilant celebrations among the Atletico supporters, as the hosts successfully avoided defeat and secured a valuable point in the derby.



The intensity of the match escalated in the final moments, with Atletico’s Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente receiving a red card in the 99th minute for a dangerous challenge, reducing his side to ten men in the dying seconds. Despite the dismissal, Atletico held on to see out the draw, leaving both teams frustrated yet relieved by the outcome.



The result leaves Real Madrid in second place in the La Liga standings with 18 points, trailing league leaders Barcelona, who sit comfortably at the top with 21 points. Atletico Madrid remain in third with 16 points, still within striking distance of the top two. The derby draw highlights the competitiveness of this season's title race, with both Madrid sides eager to challenge Barcelona for the crown.

