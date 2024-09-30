Arizona Prisoner's Publishing Company Celebrates First Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 18th publication from George Kayer

From Penniless to Publisher

- George KayerFLORENCE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cadmus Publishing LLC, a groundbreaking publishing company operated by people in prison or released from prison is proud to announce its first anniversary. Acquired in September 2023, Cadmus Publishing has quickly become a beacon of hope and opportunity for incarcerated individuals, offering a unique suite of services designed to support their creative endeavors from prison and prepare them for successful re-entry into society.George Kayer, CEO of Cadmus Publishing and a prisoner in Arizona, "Cadmus Publishing is committed to providing people in prison with the tools and resources they need to thrive both within and beyond prison walls. We are building the kind of company I wish was available when I began writing and publishing from prison."Over the past year, Cadmus Publishing has achieved significant milestones, including:A+ Rating from the Better Business BureauExpanding its reach: Cadmus now represents over 600 authors, with an equal split between those inside and outside of prison.Diversifying its services: The company has added a variety of affordable services tailored to the needs of incarcerated individuals, such as author interviews, printing and marketing of artwork through Hotbuttonmerch dot com, a record label (Music By Prisoners), and an interactive bookstore (BooksByPrisoners).Creating a social impact: With 90% of its staff comprised of formerly incarcerated individuals, Cadmus Publishing is a true social justice enterprise. When asked about the importance of having people with lived experience working for the company, Kayer added: from our collective experiences in prison we're used to adapting to the unique challenges. Cadmus Publishing has developed innovative solutions to address the limitations faced by those in prison, such as processing handwritten orders and institutional payments'.Providing transparency, Kayer offers a behind-the-scenes look into the realities of running a business from prison through his informal and informative series, "Running A Business From Prison."Cadmus Publishing's success story is a testament to the resilience, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of incarcerated individuals. By providing a platform for their voices to be heard and offering opportunities for personal and professional growth, Cadmus Publishing is transforming lives and challenging societal perceptions.* Follow Cadmus Publishing on Facebook: Facebook/Cadmuspublishing* Learn more about Cadmus Publishing LLC and its services: CadmusPublishing, Booksbyprisoners, HotButtonMerch**Contact:**Media relations...

