SOFTSWISS, a global tech expert with over 15 years of experience in iGaming, has presented three new products made in collaboration with Turfsport, a leading South African software provider, recently acquired by the company.

Lotto Software

The lottery is projected to generate over $16.9 billion

in revenue in 2024 and reach over $22.0 billion by 2029. The new Lotto Software

enables operators to offer a wide range of lottery draw betting options independent of traditional lottery organisers.

SOFTSWISS Presents Three Innovative Products in South Africa

The solution handles up to 80 bets and processes 3,333 bet results per second covering over 300 lottery draws worldwide. It provides an intuitive betting experience, offering numbers, sum, count, positions, colours, even/odd, and jackpot-type draws. The platform seamlessly integrates with external wallet connections without additional software. In-house lottery feed ensures fraud prevention through dual-source validation and advanced web scraping technologies.

Retail Betting Solution

The global sports betting and lotteries market is rebounding post-pandemic, with industry revenue estimated at $243.7 billion

in 2024. The Retail Betting Solution , supporting betting on sports, horse racing, lottery draws, and casino games, empowers operators to establish offline gambling businesses swiftly and legally.

The solution allows players to manage their accounts across channels by connecting retail and online platforms. Operators can set up various shop configurations and track profits with a comprehensive cash management tool. The Retail Betting Solution offers pre-match and live event feeds and casino games from multiple providers at dedicated kiosks.

Horse Racing Module

The global horse betting market is expected to reach $91.2 billion

by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. The new Horse Racing Module integrated into the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook , enriches the betting portfolio by allowing players to place fixed-odds bets on multiple markets.

The Horse Racing Module provides operators with additional business opportunities, covering over 2,400 international and local races monthly. The solution engages players with race cards, silks, and multiple bet types and offers operators unique skins and configurations to align with various brand identities.

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, shares : "We present a product portfolio that not only meets the growing demand for diverse and engaging betting options but also equips our clients with an effective tool to grow their businesses. With these new solutions, operators can now offer their players a unique, reliable, and enjoyable experience."

