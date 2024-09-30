Pioneering Genetree Nano-Crystalline Ceramic Core: Debuting The First High-Capacity, High-Wattage Solution In Vape Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the realm of tobacco products, ceramic atomization has long been a driving force for innovation. As titans vie for technological supremacy, the capacity and power limitations of ceramic cores have remained formidable challenges.

ICCPP Group , revered as a trailblazer in the atomization industry and the parent company of VOOPOO, has consistently been hailed as a paragon of technological prowess. After three years of rigorous technological refinement, ICCPP proudly unveils the industry's first ceramic mesh core engineered for high-volume e-liquid consumption and elevated power throughput, once again spearheading innovation and charting a new course for the industry!

1=20 × 25: Shattering Limitations, Comprehensive Innovation

The GeneTree ceramic Mesh core achieves an unprecedented "1=20×25" atomization efficiency breakthrough, setting new benchmarks in core indicators such as atomization capacity and power.

The GeneTree ceramic Mesh core can atomize up to 20mL of e-liquid in a single session without performance degradation, surpassing the industry average limit of 14mL by an impressive 42.9%. Power-wise, it supports a maximum output of 25W, far exceeding the common 15W threshold, making it versatile enough for disposable, pod, and open-system devices.

Moreover, it has significantly improved nicotine restoration by 78.5% and overall atomization efficiency by 66.7% and can compatibility accommodates 95% of market-available formulations, catering to diverse global market demands.

Proprietary Patented Materials: Optimized Structure, Enhanced Stability

The GeneTree ceramic mesh core employs high-purity materials with a unique fibrous structure, featuring in 0-shrinkage and high strength. This ensures consistency in mass production and stability under high-temperature, high-wattage conditions.

The mesh structure and rounded corners of the GeneTree core optimize heating temperature and distribution. Proprietary automated Mesh pressing technology guarantees production consistency and efficiency.

Reaping the Fruits of Perseverance, A Formidable Industry Breakthrough

As a game-changing ceramic core that supports high-capacity, high output, it has already been incorporated into vaping products (disposables), rapidly gaining market acceptance and consumer acclaim around the world

The launch of the GeneTree ceramic mesh core represents a significant breakthrough in ICCPP's technology, marking a new milestone in technological innovation, user experience enhancement, and quality assurance. ICCPP Group will continue to uphold its core philosophy of prioritizing consumer interests, maintaining its commitment to quality excellence and contributing its wisdom and strength to the global development of the vape industry!

SOURCE ICCPP GROUP

