HBKU Core Labs Summer Program Offers Unique Experience To Undergraduates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Core Labs launched its inaugural Summer Program, offering undergraduate students across Qatar an exclusive opportunity to gain hands-on experience in cutting-edge research. Participants worked directly within the state-of-the-art Materials Characterization Lab, Proteomics Core Lab, and Genomics Core Lab, equipping them with valuable skills.

The Materials Characterization Lab internship provided theoretical and hands-on training on a diverse array of characterization techniques, including optical and electron microscopy, spectroscopy, X-ray diffraction, nuclear magnetic resonance, and others. These participants conducted various laboratory activities and analyses alongside the Core Labs' scientists, acquiring insights into diverse aspects of the material sciences.

The Proteomics core Lab program provided participants with theoretical and hands-on training on advanced protein and autoantibody biomarker research using the latest proteomics technologies, while the Genomics Lab internship provided interns the opportunity to utilize generation sequencing technology.

These experiences provided students with invaluable knowledge and access to state-of-the-art facilities, enabling them to better engage with the wider field of molecular biology. The participants also contributed to lectures and group meetings, which helped them to immerse themselves in a cutting-edge research environment and explore careers as researchers.

Asma Boughorbel, a Texas A&M University at Qatar student, said:“Working in the MCL was an eye-opening experience. I learned how to use advanced equipment and gained a deeper understanding of materials science. This internship has sparked a greater interest in pursuing research in this field.”