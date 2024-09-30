Katara Space Science Program Attracts 551 Participants From 84 Schools

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth edition of the Katara Space Science Program (KSSP) from September 24 to 26, 2024 successfully concluded at the Al Thuraya Planetarium in Katara, marking a significant gathering of science and space enthusiasts.

This annual event, organised by the Cultural Village Foundation-Katara in collaboration with MAPS International, has once again brought together some of the most distinguished minds in space science, providing a for knowledge sharing, dialogue, and hands-on learning. Running through to September 26, the program offers a unique opportunity for participants to engage with experts in the field, deepening their understanding of space sciences.

This year's edition has drawn considerable attention, with 551 participants from 84 schools and 37 nationalities, including a notable representation of over 39 Qatari students. The rising interest among Qatari youth in space sciences highlights the program's impact and its role in fostering the next generation of scientists and space enthusiasts in the region.

One of the key highlights of the program was a presentation by Dr. Essam Heggy, a prominent space scientist from the University of Southern California and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Dr. Heggy shared insights from his illustrious career, emphasizing his significant contributions to space research. Notably, he discussed his involvement in projects focused on Mars, particularly his role in imaging the internal composition of the Martian ice layers, which provided compelling evidence of water on Mars, suggesting similarities with Earth's hydrological history.

Dr. Heggy also shed light on his research interests closer to home, particularly in the Gulf region. He spoke about a study conducted in southern Qatar, where scientists have discovered strong evidence of an ancient oasis, dating back over 3,600 years, covering an area of 2 to 3 kilometres. This discovery not only underscores the region's rich environmental history but also its potential relevance to future space research.

Adding to the depth of the program, Lalitha Ramachandran, Former Director and scientist for the Cryogenic Upper Stage Project at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), delivered a historical overview of India's space exploration journey.

She traced the country's space endeavours back to 1962, when ISRO's first administrative building, now a popular space museum, was established. Her presentation highlighted India's milestones in space, showcasing the country's evolution into a major player in the global space community.

Further enriching the event, Dr. K Ramachandran, Former Director and scientist of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle at ISRO, engaged the participants with the lecture on the history of space exploration. He discussed key figures and missions that have shaped the field, including a detailed examination of important space vehicles and telescopes, such as the Hubble and James Webb telescopes.

His insights provided attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the technological advancements driving modern space exploration.