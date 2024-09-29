Hezbollah Terrorist Leader Hassan Nasrallah Was Killed Saturday And Was Behind The Air Attack In Panama On Alas Chiricanas
9/29/2024 11:11:41 PM
The Lebanese Shiite terrorist group Hezbolla confirmed Saturday September28, the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, following precise Israeli bombings as they hid in bunkers occupied by unknowing civilians.
The Israeli embassy in Panama confirmed that terrorist Hassan Nasrallah was one of those responsible for the terrorist attack against the Alas Chiricanas plane in which 21 people died in 1994.
“Arch-terrorist Hassan Nasrallah, who led the terrorist organization Hezbollah for 32 years, had his hands full of the blood
of many tens of thousands of innocent human beings around the world. This includes the terrorist attack against Alas Chiricanas in 1994, which killed 20 innocent people and which evidence shows was perpetrated by Hezbollah,” the Israeli Embassy in Panama said in a statement.
