(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Lebanese Shiite group Hezbolla confirmed Saturday September28, the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, following precise Israeli bombings as they hid in bunkers occupied by unknowing civilians.

The Israeli embassy in Panama confirmed that terrorist Hassan Nasrallah was one of those responsible for the terrorist attack against the Alas Chiricanas plane in which 21 people died in 1994.

The Israeli embassy in Panama confirmed that terrorist Hassan Nasrallah was one of those responsible for the terrorist attack against the Alas Chiricanas plane in which 20 people died in 1994.



Hassan Nasrallah, the top leader of the Lebanese Shiite terrorist group

Hezbollah,

who was killed Saturday after Israel bombed the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahye, was one of those responsible for the

attack

carried out in Panama against

Flight 901 of Alas Chiricanas on July 19, 1994, which caused the death of 21 people, including one of those involved in the events.

“Arch-terrorist Hassan Nasrallah, who led the terrorist organization Hezbollah for 32 years, had his hands full of the blood

of many tens of thousands of innocent human beings around the world. This includes the terrorist attack against Alas Chiricanas in 1994, which killed 20 innocent people and which evidence shows was perpetrated by Hezbollah,” the Israeli Embassy in Panama said in a statement.