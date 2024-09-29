Weather Alert: Thunderstorms And Heavy Rain Expected In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: The Meteorological Department has forecast strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms and rain across various regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar.

According to the details, areas likely to be affected include Chitral, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Buner, Malakand, Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohistan, Orakzai, and Kurram.

Also Read: Landi Kotal Postgraduate Students Protest Against FATA University Affiliation

The department has also warned of heavy downpours and hailstorms at certain locations, advising residents to take necessary precautions.