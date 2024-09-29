Crown Prince Showcases Jordan's Rich Archaeology On World Tourism Day

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The official YouTube account of HRH Hussein posted a showcasing Jordan's archaeological sites listed on the World Heritage List.

In a comment on the video, wrote: "Jordan, the cradle of civilisations and the land of beauty and tolerance."

World Day is an important occasion to promote Jordan's and archaeological sites and to enhance responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

The Kingdom is often described as an open-air museum due to the diversity of civilisations that have passed through it, starting from the Stone Ages up to the Islamic era, and including the Persian, Greek, Roman, and Byzantine periods.

Seven sites in Jordan have been listed as UNESCO World Heritage sites: Quseir Amra, the city of Salt, the ancient city of Petra, Wadi Rum, Umm Al Jimal, Umm ar-Rasas, and the Baptism Site.

Meanwhile, 100,000 archaeological sites have been discovered in the Kingdom, of which 15,000 have been officially registered.