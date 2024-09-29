Media reports Israel planning on invading Lebanon

(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are reportedly planning a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, according to a report by ABC News that cites an unnamed senior U.S. official. This operation is described as “very limited,” though specifics regarding its timing and objectives remain unclear.



During a recent address to stationed along Israel's northern border, IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi indicated that preparations for a ground operation are underway. He stated that targeting Hezbollah positions in Lebanon over the past week were part of the strategy to facilitate a possible entry into the country. Halevi emphasized the need to enable displaced residents from northern Israel to return to their homes, framing the potential ground maneuver as a necessary step in that process.



"You will go in, destroy the enemy there, and decisively destroy their infrastructure," Halevi instructed the troops, alleging that Hezbollah has transformed villages into fortified military outposts equipped with underground facilities and launch sites aimed at Israel.



Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated over the past year, particularly as Hezbollah has supported Palestinian groups amid Israel's military operations against Hamas. Earlier this month, Israel significantly intensified its campaign against Hezbollah, which included a series of airstrikes that have reportedly resulted in at least 1,300 fatalities, according to Lebanese health authorities.



As the situation develops, the possibility of an IDF ground invasion raises concerns about further escalation in an already volatile region. The Israeli government continues to assess its military options as it seeks to address the perceived threats posed by Hezbollah and restore stability along its northern border.

