(MENAFN) U.S. intelligence agencies have issued warnings indicating that Russia may respond directly to Ukraine's Western supporters if they allow the use of long-range missiles capable of striking deep within Russian territory. According to a report by the New York Times, analysts assess that even if Ukraine were given unrestricted access to Western-supplied missiles, the limited quantity available would not significantly alter the course of the conflict. Additionally, Russia is expected to relocate crucial military functions out of reach after initial strikes, complicating Ukraine's ability to achieve its military objectives.



The potential for such a strategic decision carries significant risks. Analysts caution that it could provoke "lethal" retaliatory actions targeting U.S. military assets globally. The New York Times report elaborates that possible Russian responses could include intensified acts of sabotage against facilities in Europe, as well as direct, potentially lethal attacks on U.S. and European military bases. U.S. officials anticipate that if Russia chooses to retaliate, it would likely do so through covert means rather than overt attacks, aiming to minimize the chances of escalating the conflict into a broader war.



The U.S. and its allies have supplied Ukraine with several types of long-range missile systems, including American-made ATACMS, British Storm Shadows, and French SCALP missiles. Ukraine has actively employed these missiles to target both military and civilian infrastructure in Crimea and other areas that have come under Russian control.



Kiev has urged its Western allies to lift all restrictions on the use of these long-range weapons, arguing that such limitations are unnecessary and hinder their military efforts. The West has maintained these restrictions, emphasizing that they do so to avoid direct involvement in the conflict while still providing substantial support to Ukraine.



As tensions continue to rise, the dynamics surrounding military aid and the potential for escalation remain critical issues in the ongoing conflict, with significant implications for international relations and regional stability.

