Catking Cattery Brings British Shorthair And Longhair Kittens To Your Doorstep In The GTA

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Discover Adorable British Shorthair and Longhair Kittens Delivered with Care Across the Greater Toronto Area.

Ontario, Canada, 29th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , CatKing Cattery, renowned for its exceptional breeding of British Shorthair and British Longhair kittens, is proud to announce its dedicated service delivering healthy, well-mannered feline companions directly to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). As a legally registered cattery under TICA and CFA, CatKing Cattery emphasizes responsible breeding practices, ensuring every kitten not only meets but exceeds the highest standards of health and temperament.







“We believe in providing not just beautiful kittens, but also companions that bring joy and warmth to families. Our commitment to responsible breeding and the health of our kittens is reflected in every step of our process, from careful selection of breeding stock to extensive health screenings.” -a spokesperson from CatKing Cattery

Situated in the heart of Ontario, CatKing Cattery has built a solid, unparalleled reputation for excellence in feline care. With a proven track record in international competitions, their cats have achieved remarkable accolades, showcasing the exceptional breed standards that define the British Shorthair and Longhair breeds, setting them apart.

The arrival of British Shorthair and Longhair kittens in the GTA is set to delight cat enthusiasts across the region. Known for their charming personalities, stunning appearances, and affectionate temperaments, these kittens are poised to become treasured members of many households. CatKing Cattery prioritizes the well-being of its kittens by fostering a nurturing environment that encourages socialization and love, ensuring each kitten is raised with the utmost care. This approach guarantees they are friendly, adaptable, and ready to seamlessly integrate into their new homes, making them perfect companions.

CatKing Cattery's extensive preparation for the kittens includes thorough veterinary examinations and health screenings. “Before our kittens leave for their forever homes, we guarantee their health with a comprehensive health guarantee,” the spokesperson adds. “We provide our clients with detailed documentation of their kitten's health history, ensuring they are well informed and prepared for their new furry family member.”

In addition to delivering adorable kittens, CatKing Cattery offers ongoing support to its clients. From dietary guidance to behavioural consultations, they are dedicated to being a reliable resource for new pet owners. This commitment to after-sales support exemplifies CatKing Cattery's philosophy of building lasting relationships with their clients and ensuring the long-term happiness of their kittens.

Whether you're in Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, or any other part of the GTA, CatKing Cattery invites prospective cat owners to consider adopting one of their delightful kittens. Boasting a wide range of breeds, each with unique characteristics and with a commitment to excellence and responsible breeding practices, CatKing Cattery is more than just a breeder; they are a trusted partner in finding your next feline companion.

About CatKing Cattery

CatKing Cattery, located and legally registered in Ontario, Canada, specializes in breeding British Shorthair and British Longhair kittens. Emphasizing the importance of health, temperament, and appearance, CatKing Cattery is committed to offering top-quality feline companions. They are dedicated to ensuring responsible breeding practices and providing ongoing support and advice to their clients, thus standing out as a reputable source for cat lovers seeking to add a furry friend to their family.

Contact Information

Website :

Phone Number : 647 – 994 – 3210