New York mayor encounters federal criminal accusations

(MENAFN) In a significant and unprecedented development, Eric Adams has become the first sitting mayor in New York City’s 400-year history to face criminal charges while in office. The indictment, unsealed by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) on Thursday morning, outlines serious allegations against the city’s second black mayor.



U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced the charges, emphasizing a strong commitment to combating corruption, particularly when it manifests as illegal foreign influence in the process. The indictment accuses Adams of committing five federal offenses, including conspiracy, wire fraud, solicitation of campaign contributions from foreign nationals, and bribery.



The allegations detail that Adams accepted approximately USD100,000 in upgrades on Turkish Airlines and stays at luxury hotels in Turkey since 2014. Additionally, he is accused of soliciting and accepting “straw” donations from Turkish nationals, which allegedly enabled him to secure $10 million in matching campaign funds from the State of New York.



Prosecutors highlighted two specific instances in which Adams purportedly repaid favors: first, by placing a Turkish national on his transition team following his election as mayor in 2020, and second, by pressuring the New York Fire Department in September 2021 to issue a temporary fire safety certificate for the 36-story Turkish consular building, facilitating preparations for a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



In response to the indictment, Adams addressed the situation in a two-minute video message released Wednesday, asserting that the charges are “entirely false based on lies.” This historic indictment not only marks a critical moment in Adams' political career but also raises significant questions about the integrity of public office in New York City.

