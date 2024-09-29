Netanyahu commands soldiers to fight ‘with full force’ in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has firmly instructed the Israeli military to persist in their operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, disregarding international appeals for a ceasefire. His remarks came shortly after the United States and France proposed a 21-day truce to facilitate broader negotiations between Israel and the Lebanon-based group.



Netanyahu’s office clarified on Thursday that he has not responded to the ceasefire initiative presented by the American and French leaders. It also refuted claims suggesting that Netanyahu had advised to ease their offensive against Hezbollah in anticipation of potential ceasefire talks. “The report about the purported directive to ease up on the fighting in the north is the opposite of the truth,” the statement emphasized, asserting that the Prime Minister has directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to engage in combat “with full force.”



The proposal for a ceasefire was discussed during a meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly in New York this week. Both leaders expressed concerns over the ongoing exchange of fire, emphasizing the need for a resolution on the Israel-Lebanon border to ensure civilian safety and stability.



In their joint statement, Biden and Macron underscored the urgency of achieving a truce, warning that the escalation of hostilities since October 7, particularly in recent weeks, poses a significant risk of a broader conflict and could result in civilian casualties. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, while welcoming the temporary ceasefire proposal, has indicated that no agreement with Israel has been reached.



This ongoing situation highlights the complex dynamics at play in the region, as calls for diplomacy clash with military objectives, and the humanitarian implications remain a pressing concern.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726260