(MENAFN) Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have decisively voted against a proposal urging the Ukrainian to issue an apology for the Volyn massacres during World War II, in which Ukrainian nationalists were responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Poles. The motion was introduced last week by the Europe of Sovereign Nations Group (ESN), a far-right faction within the legislature, as part of a broader resolution titled "Continued financial and military support to Ukraine by European Union Member States."



The proposal, articulated by Hans Neuhoff from the far-right Alternative for Germany party (AfD), sought to highlight the historical events that transpired from 1943 to 1945. It called for Ukraine to acknowledge its obligation to apologize for the atrocities, allow for the exhumation of victims, and prohibit the veneration of historical figures associated with the massacres. However, the amendment faced significant opposition and was ultimately rejected with a vote tally of 395 against, 142 in favor, and 66 abstentions.



Notably, among those opposing the motion were several left-leaning and centrist Polish MEPs. Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, one of the dissenting voices, expressed that discussing historical events such as the Volyn massacres was not appropriate in the context of a resolution aimed at supporting Ukraine in its current conflict.



In addition to the failed amendment regarding the apology, other proposals from the ESN aimed at moderating the European Union's stance on the Ukraine conflict and advocating for negotiations to end hostilities were also rejected. This development underscores the complex and often contentious historical narratives that continue to influence contemporary political discussions within the European Union, particularly regarding support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

