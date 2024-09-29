Belgium urges EU-Wide to ban Russian LNG

(MENAFN) Belgium, a significant importer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), is urging the European Union to implement a bloc-wide ban on the fuel to halt rising imports, according to Energy Tinne Van der Straeten in a recent interview with the Financial Times. Van der Straeten emphasized that without such a comprehensive ban, individual companies are unable to sever long-term contracts with Russian suppliers, which typically last for a decade and were established prior to the Ukraine conflict.



The current European Union regulations do not offer sufficient grounds for these companies to exit their contracts, Van der Straeten explained. She stated, “We have looked into this. We have Russian gas coming into Belgium. I have looked under every stone, and the gas legislation is not going to help. We need a European approach.”



Despite these concerns, LNG shipments to the EU, particularly through Belgium’s Zeebrugge port—a crucial hub for LNG imports and re-exports—have been increasing. According to a study by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, imports of Russian LNG to EU countries rose by 7% in the first half of this year compared to the same timeframe last year.



Adding to the discussion, Dutch Climate and Green Growth Minister Sophie Hermans echoed Van der Straeten’s call for action, indicating she would address the issue at the upcoming meeting of EU energy ministers next month. As Europe grapples with energy security and the ongoing repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine, the debate over Russian LNG imports is becoming increasingly urgent among member states.

