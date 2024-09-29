Russian war vessel makes first stop at African state

(MENAFN) The Russian Navy ship Smolny has made a significant stop at Douala, Cameroon’s largest port, marking the first time a Russian military vessel has entered Cameroonian waters. This visit, announced by Moscow's embassy in Cameroon, is part of an Atlantic tour and coincides with the 60th anniversary of relations between Russia and Cameroon, framing the event as a historic milestone in defense collaboration.



Sergey Ustinov, the Charge d’Affaires of Russia in Cameroon, expressed his welcome to the warship's crew and cadets, emphasizing that this mission underscores the mutual commitment of both nations to enhance bilateral cooperation aimed at strengthening international peace and security.



The Smolny, which is a training ship from the Baltic Fleet, is on a long-range voyage that includes maritime training for over 300 cadets from various naval educational institutions affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense. The vessel previously made unofficial stops in Cape Town, South Africa, after visits to Cuba and La Guaira in Venezuela, further highlighting Russia's expanding maritime presence in the region.



In addition to the Smolny's visit, another Russian training ship, the Kruzenshtern, recently arrived at the Moroccan port of Agadir as part of the Great African Expedition. Launched by the Russian Federal Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) on August 21, this mission aims to conduct marine biology research along the coasts of 18 African countries, including Cameroon, throughout the year.



As Russia seeks to deepen its ties with African nations through military and maritime engagement, the visit of the Smolny represents a pivotal moment in the evolving relationship between Moscow and Yaoundé, potentially paving the way for future collaboration in various sectors, including defense and research.

