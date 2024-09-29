America declares USD375 million in army assistance for Ukraine

(MENAFN) The United States has announced a significant military aid package worth USD375 million for Ukraine, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Wednesday. This announcement coincides with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the US for the United Nations General Assembly, where he is expected to engage in discussions at the White House in pursuit of additional Western support amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia.



The Biden administration's aid package is notable for including an unspecified number of medium-range cluster bombs alongside other essential weaponry, nearly doubling the size of previous shipments. The comprehensive support comprises munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition. In addition, the package features armored vehicles, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, light tactical vehicles, patrol boats, small arms, and anti-armor capabilities, including Javelin missiles.



Reports indicate that during his meetings with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Zelensky intends to unveil his "victory plan" aimed at overcoming Russian aggression. This plan is said to necessitate U.S.-made long-range missiles capable of striking targets deep within Russia.



Kiev has been urging its international partners to expedite the delivery of military equipment and to lift restrictions on the use of long-range missiles for strikes inside Russian territory. However, the Biden administration has consistently denied these requests, complicating Ukraine's military strategy as it seeks to bolster its defenses and reclaim territory amid the ongoing conflict.



As Ukraine continues to face significant challenges on the battlefield, the new aid package underscores the U.S.'s commitment to supporting its ally and countering Russian advances. The evolving military assistance reflects both the urgency of Ukraine's needs and the strategic calculations of Western nations in navigating the complexities of the conflict.

