PM Modi’S Efforts To Help Uttar Pradesh Reach $1 Trillion Economy: Piyush Goyal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi's efforts in developing Uttar Pradesh will help the state reach $1 trillion in the first phase, Union Commerce and Minister, Piyush Goyal, has said.

According to the minister, the state government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, under the guidance of PM Modi, will help India become a $5 trillion economy in the first phase, and will serve as a cornerstone for India to become a $35 trillion economy and a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

“The industrial and other proactive policies implemented by CM Adityanath with the visionary goals of the Prime Minister has led the state to become a holistic model of development in the country,” said the minister during his valedictory speech at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS).

Highlighting the journey of 'Make in India' programme, Minister Goyal said that PM Modi's vision to initiate this journey on September 25, 2014 to make India a domination nation at the global stage in manufacturing will produce employment and entrepreneur opportunities for the youth.

He added that the Centre and the UP government, in a joint effort, are building an industrial smart city in Greater Noida and a total of 20 industrial smart cities are being developed across the country.

The minister explained 4Ds – decisive leadership, demand, demographic dividend and a vibrant democracy - saying that huge investments have poured into Uttar Pradesh because of its implementation by the Centre and the state government.

Goyal said that the decisions taken to benefit farmers, to increase minimum wages, build 3 crore homes under the PMAY scheme, provision for health expenditure up to Rs 5 lakh for citizens above 70 years, to built 12 more industrial smart cities and to provide employment to 4 crore youth by spending Rs 2 lakh crore over a period of five years will strengthen the society and benefit every part of the country.

“India is being recognised as a quality provider of goods and services. We have to ensure that the products we manufacture, the services we provide should be of high quality and buyers should receive this quality with 'Made in India' products,” said the minister.

Over 2,500 exhibitors participated and over a lakh people have attended the four-day trade show from September 25-29.