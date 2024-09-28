'King Put International Community Before Its Responsibilities' Royal Court Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Court Chief, Yousef Issawi, said that King Abdullah's historic speech during the United Nations General Assembly put the international community before its and humanitarian responsibilities in light of the madness and crimes committed by Israel in Palestine and the surrounding region.

Issawi added that the Royal address provided an accurate description of the war crimes perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, including killing, destruction, and starvation over nearly a year, holding the United Nations and the international community responsible for the Israeli government's ongoing crimes, which have expanded with the onset of its brutal aggression against Lebanon.

He emphasised the importance of the King's call for the world to impose an international gateway for humanitarian aid to Gaza as a substantial relief effort to deliver food, clean water, medicine, and other vital supplies to those in dire need.

This came during Issawi's meeting on Saturday with two delegations, one representing retired military personnel from Karak Governorate, and the other from the Abadah tribe in the Koura District, in separate meetings where he reviewed Jordan's positions and the King's regional and international efforts to stop Israeli aggression on Gaza and the violations faced by the people in the West Bank.

He said that Jordan's voice, under the wise leadership of His Majesty, will remain unwavering in its central issue of Palestine.

He affirmed that Jordan will maintain its steadfast and supportive positions towards Palestine and that Jordan will never accept, as emphasised by the King in his speech, the forced displacement of Palestinians from their land.

He highlighted that, alongside diplomatic and political efforts, Jordan continues, under direct Royal directives, to send humanitarian aid convoys by land and air, as well as deploying field hospitals equipped with all necessary medical supplies.

Issawi stated that the Jordanian Air Force managed to break the siege on Gaza by executing ongoing airdrop operations of urgent medical supplies, with the King participating in these efforts despite the surrounding risks.

He also referred to the "Restore Hope" initiative, launched under Royal directives, which aims to fit prosthetic limbs for those who have undergone amputations within an hour, targeting to assist over 14,000 injured individuals, including children, to help them continue their lives and reintegrate into society.

Issawi also spoke about Her Majesty Queen Rania's commitment to raising awareness of the horrific crimes faced by the Palestinian people due to the Israeli occupation and clarifying the true nature of the conflict to the global public.

He acknowledged the courageous efforts of HRH Crown Prince Hussein, which embody the positions of Jordan, both in leadership and among its people.

He stressed that Jordan, under its Hashemite leadership, remains firm and steadfast regarding the Palestinian cause and the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state along the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In their remarks during the two meetings, attendees praised Jordan's position regarding Palestine and its rejection of Israeli aggression on Gaza. They stated that Jordan's stance is "honourable".

They noted that the King's speech at the United Nations revealed the extent of the political failure of a world that has abandoned its humanity, exposing the selectivity of the world and the collapse of its moral system, as well as the degradation of global values and principles during one of the most dangerous phases the world is experiencing.

They stressed the importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem in protecting and preserving their identity.