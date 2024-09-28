Erdogan Says Israel Committing 'Genocide' In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Israel was committing a "genocide" in Lebanon after Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was confirmed among hundreds killed in Israeli strikes this week.

"Lebanon and the Lebanese people are the latest target of a policy of genocide, and invasion carried out by Israel since October 7," Erdogan wrote on X, without directly referring to Nasrallah's death.

"No person with a conscience can accept, excuse or justify such a massacre," he added, calling for a stop to Israel's "mindless" attempts to extend conflict across the region.

Erdogan has regularly accused Israel of "genocide" throughout the devastating Gaza war.

Israel's military offensive has killed at least 41,586 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory's health ministry. The UN has described the figures as reliable.