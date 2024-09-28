Durov syas he gains USD0.27 annually from Telegram

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, has reportedly told French investigators that his annual salary amounts to just one Emirati dirham, or approximately USD0.27. This surprising revelation, disclosed by Le Monde, has left the interrogators baffled, considering Durov's significant wealth.



Despite this minimal paycheck, various estimates place Durov's net worth between USD9.07 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and USD15.5 billion as per Forbes. This positions him among the wealthiest individuals globally, with rankings of 122nd and 306th respectively.



Le Monde highlights Durov's unusually frugal lifestyle, noting his promotion of an ascetic way of living through his social media posts. He advocates for a lifestyle devoid of coffee, alcohol, meat, dairy products, and medication, and emphasizes practices such as ice baths and meditation.



The statement regarding his income was made during a police inquiry in Paris at the end of last month, where Durov was questioned about his financial situation. In 2017, he relocated Telegram’s headquarters to Dubai, citing tax exemptions as a primary reason for the move. Durov, who holds citizenship in the UAE, France, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, explained that the Middle East offered financial benefits conducive to his business.



In a rare interview with the Financial Times last March, Durov discussed Telegram's valuation, stating that potential investors have assessed the company at over USD30 billion. While he has dismissed the idea of selling the platform, he did indicate that he might consider an initial public offering (IPO) in the future.



Durov's peculiar declaration about his income, combined with his immense wealth and minimalist lifestyle, paints a fascinating portrait of a tech entrepreneur who navigates the complex intersections of finance, technology, and personal philosophy.

