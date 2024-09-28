Pakistan Oil Company Says Six Killed In Helicopter Crash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Islamabad: A helicopter belonging to a Pakistan oil company crashed on Saturday after suffering a technical fault during take off, killing six people, the company said.

Fourteen people were on board including three Russian pilots and crew when it crashed in North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, near to the border with Afghanistan.

"In the accident, six people died and eight people were injured," said the statement issued by Mari Company (MPC).

"The crash was caused by engine failure -- no signs of sabotage were found."

The have been taken to a military hospital for treatment.

The team had been visiting a nearby oil field.

According to its website, MPC is one of the largest petroleum exploration and production companies in Pakistan, which has yet to unlock its full resource potential.