Rain In Kanpur Threatens India’S Push For WTC Final Spot

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 28 (IANS) Rain and a wet outfield have played spoilsport in the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, with the weather threatening to derail India's quest for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Only 35 overs were bowled on Day 1 as Bangladesh struggled to 107/3, with Indian pacer Akash Deep impressing by picking up two crucial wickets. However, continuous drizzle on Day 2 has kept the covers on, raising concerns that a significant chunk of play could be lost.

As it stands, India lead the WTC standings with a percentage points (PCT) tally of 71.67 after 10 matches, putting them in a prime position to make their third consecutive final. A 2-0 series win over Bangladesh would have left India needing only three more wins from their remaining eight matches to secure a spot in the WTC final.

However, with rain looming large over the second Test, a draw could complicate India's path to the final.

Should this Test ended in a draw, India will need to win five of their next eight Test matches to cement their place in the WTC final, assuming other contenders for a top-two finish do not drop points.

This leave India with a more challenging route, as they will likely need to clean sweep New Zealand 3-0 at home and secure at least two wins in the five-match Border-Gavaskar series against Australia in Down Under.

India have won the last two series in Australia, but repeating that feat will be a daunting task, especially with the pressure of WTC qualification hanging over their heads. The team's dominant record at home, combined with their recent successes Down Under, gives India some confidence, but the margin for error has narrowed considerably if this match is washed out.

The series against New Zealand at home will be pivotal in shaping India's campaign. While the Indian side has been virtually unbeatable on home soil, a 3-0 sweep against the Kiwis is crucial to lessen the burden of needing to win several games away in Australia.

Given India's history in Australia, two wins in the Border-Gavaskar series would still be an impressive result, but the challenge is immense.

For now, the Indian camp will be hoping for a break in the rain to allow play to resume in Kanpur. Every session lost to the weather could mean India face a more uphill battle in their journey to the WTC final. With a host of talented bowlers, including Akash Deep, already making an impact in this match, India will look to capitalise on any opportunity to take control of the game once the weather clears.

The stakes are high, and India's immediate focus remains on Bangladesh. However, the shadow of WTC qualification looms large, and the rain-soaked outfield at Green Park Stadium is adding an unwanted layer of complexity to India's otherwise well-laid plans.