Wondercide Reveals The Mystery Behind Aggressive Fall Wasps

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Recognizing the differences between bumblebees, wasps, hornets, and yellow jackets, along with their nests, helps enhance outdoor experiences.

Seasonal changes make wasps, yellow jackets, and hornets more likely to sting.

- Tracey Brooks, head of brand at WondercideAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Often known as one of nature's scariest common insects, wasps have a unique way of ruining outdoor fun. Afraid of their dreaded sting, some people tend to allow wasps to control how much time they spend outside. And when it comes to wasps, yellow jackets, and hornets, it's not just a summer problem; they're aggressive during the fall season, too.Wondercide cherishes the fall and hopes everyone can make the most of this glorious season with apple picking, hay rides, picnics, and more outdoor festivities – without the fear of being stung. Wondercide shares why wasps and other stinging insects are so active during the fall and how people can avoid them.Why are wasps so aggressive during the fall?The wasp population grows the most in late summer and early fall, when the weather cools. Unlike many other insects, wasps are adapted to the colder weather. However, the ecosystem isn't working in their favor during these times of the year. As the temperature drops outside, the wasps' food supply – including honey, honeydew, nectar, fruit, spiders, and small insects – becomes scarce. So, the wasps starve. This causes the flying predators to become angry and defensive over their food supply and nests, which is why they are so aggressive during this time.During times of food scarcity, an angry wasp poses more of a threat to pets and people. It's also commonplace for wasps to attack a honeybee hive for sustenance. They are often successful due to honey bees' naturally slower and more docile behavior during the fall. Sadly for honey bees, wasps have been known to take over entire hives and don't show any mercy.After the fall season ends, the wasp colony will die out, leaving only the queen behind. The queen will hibernate underground during the winter and then begin a new colony in the spring. However, in extremely cold temperatures, the queen may not survive the harsh winter, preventing the establishment of a new colony.During the spring, wasps have complete access to food and are generally less populated than in the fall. So, the only time someone might find themself in a tussle with its stinger is if they accidentally threaten the wasp or get in its way. The exception to this rule is the yellow jacket, which tends to be on the offense more than other types of wasps.How to tell the difference between wasps, yellow jackets, hornets, and bumble bees.Wondercide understands the fear of spotting a yellow streak zooming through the air, accompanied by that dreaded buzzing sound. But which insect is it? There are certain subtle distinctions and some major differences between various types of wasps and bees, and the company is here to help make those distinctions.Wasps: These pesky stingers are most distinguishable by their dangling legs and pointed abdomen. Wasps are omnivorous, unlike bees. They feed off insects in addition to natural sugars such as honey and nectar. Wasps can sting more than once and use their weaponry when they sense danger or when provoked by threatening activity.Hornets: A hornet is physically distinguished from other kinds of wasps with their fatter shape and larger size. The top species in the U.S. has a reddish head. It's important to be on the lookout for hornets when spending time outside because their sting is quite painful. But unlike yellow jackets, a hornet will likely only attack when it feels threatened.Yellow Jackets: A yellow jacket is covered in black and yellow stripes. These colorful wasps are thin-waisted with a smooth exterior and tend to build their nests underground, but occasionally reside in trees or buildings. These fierce stingers consume a high-protein diet, seeking insects to eat, both dead and alive.The reason yellow jackets are amongst the most troublesome flying insects is because they not only have the ability to sting multiple times like other wasps, they have also been known to attack unprovoked. This makes them unpredictable and more difficult to avoid.Bumblebees: These pollinators are black and yellow, like a larger, hairier wasp.A bee is a much smaller threat than a wasp, yellow jacket, or hornet. These fuzzy, flying vegetarians are often docile and will only sting if they feel that their nest is being threatened. A bee sting may hurt, but it will most likely take the bee's life, which is why they are less inclined to strike. Bees have a barb on their stingers, which comes off once the stinger hits flesh, causing the bee to lose its ability to sting a second time.All bees are pollinators, which is made possible by their hairy bodies that catch the pollen and allow them to transport it as they buzz from flower to flower. When a bee pollinates a flower, it also transports some back to its nest to create something called“bee bread”. Bee bread is a sugary substance that provides the bees with a great source of protein.While they may cause people with severe allergies distress, bees are actually very beneficial to the ecosystem and should be left alone if possible. Their strong role as pollinators plays a significant part in the food that humans consume.How to avoid fall stingers.After the stinging insects have been identified, there are ways to avoid them.Wondercide's Wasp and Hornet Spray for outdoor use conquers these unwanted pests. This plant-powered aerosol quickly kills wasps. It also kills yellow jackets and hornets, and treats open-faced hives. Wasp & Hornet spray is proven to meet the effectiveness requirements of conventional pest control, without the conventional ingredients. This means that the family will be kept safe when it's used as directed.Once a wasp, hornet, or yellow jacket has landed on a surface, simply spray the insect for about one second to completely coat and kill them. The sprayer has a 15-foot long range nozzle so everyone can stay safely away from the stingers.What to do if there's a hive nearby.If a small cluster of honeycomb with holes is found, a wasp nest has likely been discovered. The first thing to do after finding an open-face hive is to remain calm. No one has to accept a colony of wasps as their new neighbors. Simply use the Wasp and Hornet Spray from a good distance away until the hive is completely covered. Wasps living in the hive will die by contact and then it's safe to remove the hive from its location. It's best to spray after dusk so the wasp activity is minimal, and to make sure no one is standing below the hive during the spraying process.Some nests are found on porches or in trees, while some yellow jacket nests are found in the ground. If there is a closed nest, which is likely a hornet or yellow jacket nest, or one that is hidden in an attic or wall, it's best to call a professional to come and remove it. Try not to plug the nest opening because that will force the colony of wasps to further chew their way into the home.With a better understanding of these buzzing visitors, outdoor activities like hiking, picnicking, or spending time in the backyard can be enjoyed with greater ease. By applying effective prevention strategies, fall adventures can be uninterrupted, enhancing the outdoor experience during the fall season.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.

Melissa Watkins

AMSTERLAND

+1 804-402-5316

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Wondercide Wasp & Hornet aerosol spray is powered by plant-powered ingredients & kills stinging bugs: wasps, hornets & yellow jackets. Treats open-faced hives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.