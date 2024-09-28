'Life Is Beautiful, Every Moment Is A Blessing.' Odilia Castllo Posted On Her Social Networks

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) That is surely why the controller said that this lawyer's story was a success story. In 2023, lawyer and former Comptroller's Office official, Odila Castillo, shown above, is dressed in an expensive ski outfit in Vail, Colorado. Castillo accumulated apartments worth around $2.1 million and four commercial premises that would have cost just over $600,000. Odila Castillo's other acquisitions: 11 apartments and 4 offices. After buying several residences –which, if one more is completed, will have cost her $2 million– and a commercial premises in David, Chiriquí –for $420 thousand–, the former Comptroller's Office official Odila Castillo continued with her obsessive acquisition of properties. This time in the PH Spotlight, on Ricardo J. Alfaro Avenue –behind the headquarters of the Industrial Union of Panama, as well as its new offices in Costa del Este. Allen Arosemena is a client of Odila Castillo. He is also a supplier to the State through his company Transeq, SA, which has contracts – obtained individually and in consortium – totaling some $150 million with the Ministry of Public Works (MOP). The company has another contract with the National Institute of Aqueducts and Sewers (Idaan), for about $20 million, plus the cost of financing, and completed, in consortium, the construction of a hospital in Colón.

