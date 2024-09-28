ADDA: Redefining residential society management with cutting-edge tech and a zero-spam ecosystem

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .

Necessity is the mother of inventions, and often an innovation comes to the fore when a founder faces a problem, understands that the problem is large scale, and jumps in to solve it. San Banerjee, who had lived in housing societies across not just India but The USA as well, realized the need for tech-based housing society management system and in 2009, founded ADDA, India’s first housing society/community management platform, with her husband Venkat Kandaswamy.



Housing Societies are government registered entities. The mission was clear from the start - on one hand providing convenience and security to residents and on the other hand helping housing societies in being compliant to government guidelines and easily get their accounts audited. ADDA was meant to be a tool in the hands of Management Committee members, so their personal time is not wasted in operational issues of day to day running of the Community, but they can focus on larger projects for betterment of their Community and Neighbourhood.



When ADDA launched its ERP for housing societies, such a concept was unheard of. However, within a year the business expanded to more than 20 cities across India. In 2013, ADDA also evolved with the changing times and launched the ADDA mobile app, where residents/owners could access community services at their fingertips. At a time when the segment is marred with freebies, data security concerns, incessant spamming and hidden charges for essential services, ADDA decided to take things head on. They launched a strict Ad-Free and No-Spam policy, strengthening the data security system and ensuring complete privacy along with zero risk for residents. Every community needs an official communication and accounting platform. This platform cannot have Ads, else important financial and community information gets missed, and can result in problems & risks for both residents and management committee members alike. ADDA aims to be this official platform.



Another highlight of ADDA’s comprehensive ecosystem is ADDA Books, a dedicated auditor recommended platform for handling every aspect of society finances. ADDA offers cutting edge features like AI-enabled Community Helpdesk. With a single platform for visitor management, community guidelines, move ins, amenity bookings, assets & inventory, P2P expense management, etc. With a network of more than 200 professional Accounting Service partners, ADDA is ensuring convenience in community living to the core.



Today ADDA has a global presence in countries like USA, Singapore, Mauritius, Dubai and Middle East, and of course India. While it is trusted by residents of Dubai’s Princess Tower, the tallest residential building in Dubai, their white-labeled solution caters to a community that houses the Royal Family of Saudi Arabia. It further boasts a portfolio of marquee clientele, including the likes of DLF, Knight Frank Singapore, Embassy Group, Kingfield OAMS etc. The impact of ADDA is immense as it has more than 2.1 million users across the globe. In a single year, the ADDA super app powers 4 crore visitor check-ins in diverse communities around the world, about 4,00,000+ neighborhood conversations, and 20,000+ neighborhood polls. In July 2024, ADDA powered 158 Crore of Maintenance Due payments through ADDA App.







