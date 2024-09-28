Kuwait FM Meets With Philippine Counterpart In New York
Date
9/28/2024 3:05:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met late Friday with his Philippine counterpart Enrique A. Manalo on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
They discussed ways of promoting bilateral relations between both friendly countries in various fields, the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest, mainly a Philippine labor agreement. (end)
tma
MENAFN28092024000071011013ID1108724796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.