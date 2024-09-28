Kuwait FM Meets With Philippine Counterpart In New York

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met late Friday with his Philippine counterpart Enrique A. Manalo on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. They discussed ways of promoting bilateral relations between both friendly countries in various fields, the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest, mainly a Philippine agreement. (end) tma

