Motogp Calendar Revealed, Qatar Races Scheduled For April 2025

Doha, Qatar: The provisional 2025 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar has been published with 22 races across 18 countries and five continents to be held for the upcoming season.

The Lusail International Circuit in Qatar will hold the race after Ramadan, before the start to the European stint. The action-packed event will be held on April 13, 2025.

As per the statement published on its site, "after the pre-season testing at Sepang and Buriram, the Thai Grand Prix prepares to make history as the first season opener in Southeast Asia for 25 years – and the first ever in Thailand. Then there's time to recharge before we return to Termas de Rio Hondo in Argentina and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, TX."

This is followed by the Qatar event, after which Jerez prefaces Le Mans, where the French GP will be aiming to break the all-time attendance record once again. Then it's two events in new timeslots: the British GP at Silverstone at the end of May and the Aragon GP two weeks later.

The 2025 calendar is designed for fans to enjoy the best of MotoGP wherever they are in the world, the calendar is efficient at the same time balances social and economic factors to maximise its positive impact.

Check out the full calendar here: