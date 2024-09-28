Govt Ensuring Help To Flood-Affected People: Bihar Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Bihar's Deputy Chief Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Saturday, said the was ensuring all possible help to the flood-affected people and was fully alert to the challenges.

He acknowledged that nature has not been kind to the state this time. "The government is fully alert," he said.

"This time, Bihar is facing unusual challenges from nature -- sometimes the water levels drop, and other times they rise unexpectedly. The situation is different this year, but the administration is ensuring all possible help for the flood-affected people. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already stated that disaster victims have the first claim on the state's treasury, and there will be no lapses in their assistance," he added.

While mentioning about BJP National President J.P. Nadda's visit to the state, Deputy CM Sinha expressed enthusiasm calling it a highly motivating event for the party's workers.

"The visit is energising and inspiring for our cadres. The party's organisational drive is in full swing, and our workers have been working with great dedication. J.P. Nadda's presence will provide crucial guidance and encouragement to them," said deputy CM Sinha.

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda arrived in Bihar on Saturday. He will review the membership drive of the party in the state. He is also scheduled to meet BJP MPs,‌ MLAs and senior members of the party to discuss strategy for the ongoing membership campaign.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav's criticism of the smart meter initiative, Deputy CM Sinha pointed out Yadav's previous role in the government. "He seems to know every strategy of corruption," Sinha remarked.

"If he had such knowledge, why did he support the scheme when he was in power? If there were any issues, why didn't he raise them back then? The opposition must highlight genuine mistakes and help the government improve. Baseless allegations serve no purpose," he added.

He further clarified, "The smart meters were installed to prevent electricity theft, not for any other reason, and Tejashwi's claims are unfounded."