Saudi Arabia Calls On International Community To Recognize The State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on the international community, especially the member states of the UN Security Council that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine, to move forward in doing so to support the two-state solution and preserve the chances for coexistence and sustainable peace.

In a speech during his participation in a Security Council session on Palestine, held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah said that the time has come to launch a serious partnership for peace, calling on members of the international community, especially the Security Councils member states that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine, to proceed with this step in order to support of the two-state solution and to preserve the chances of achieving coexistence and sustainable peace.

He added that Saudi Arabia believes that ending the occupation and implementing the two-state solution is key to halting the cycle of violence, alleviating suffering, and achieving security and stability in the region.

He stressed the importance of keeping the Palestinian issue at the forefront of the Security Councils concerns, given the ongoing grave Israeli violations and the deterioration of humanitarian conditions, highlighting the severe consequences of prolonging the crisis and expanding the scope of the conflict through continuous military escalation.