Ajay Devgn, Kajol's Birthday Wish For Nephew Danish: Proud Of Everything You're Becoming

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) star Ajay Devgn took to social on Saturday to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his nephew and filmmaker, Danish Devgn. In his touching note, Ajay expressed his admiration for Danish, celebrating the incredible journey he has taken and how inspiring it has been to witness him transform his creative spark into an unstoppable force in the industry.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay, who has 12 million followers, shared a charming picture alongside the birthday boy, Danish. Dressed in a blue striped shirt and matching denim jeans, Ajay looked relaxed, while Danish exuded dapper charm in a sleek black tee and trousers.

The candid shot captures the duo basking in sunlight on the rooftop. In the heartfelt caption, Ajay expressed his pride, writing, "You've always had the fire in you... and it's been amazing watching you turn that spark into something unstoppable... Proud of everything you're becoming... Happy Birthday!"

Ajay's wife and actress Kajol also took to her Instagram Stories, and shared a candid click with Danish. She wrote: "Happy happy birthday to this good man... can't call him a boy anymore... may your compassion always be ur superpower!"

Danish is currently associated with Ajay-starrer upcoming movie 'Son of Sardaar 2'. The movie is a sequel to the 2012 action comedy 'Son of Sardaar', directed by Ashwni Dhir. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla.

He next has 'Singham Again', 'Raid 2', and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.