Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,470 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces have suffered an estimated total of 650,640 casualties in Ukraine since the full-scale incursion in February 2022.

That's including 1,470 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours alone, reports the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to Ukrinform.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,860 enemy tanks (+14 in the past day), 17,438 (+42) armored fighting vehicles, 18,733 (+55) artillery systems, 1,203 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 961 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,093 (+62) UAVs, 2,610 (+2) missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 25,411 vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,291 (+99) units of specialized equipment.

Black Sea update: two Russian missile carriers on combat duty

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's air defense intercepted 15 Russian kamikaze drones on the approach to Kyiv overnight Saturday, September 28.