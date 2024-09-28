FM Bayramov Speaks At Meeting Of G-77 Countries And China
9/28/2024 2:09:28 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made a speech at
the meeting of the ministers of the G-77 countries and China during
the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 79), Azerbaijani
Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Azernews reports.
“Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Jeyhun Bayramov addressed G-77 and China Ministerial meeting in the
margins of the UNGA 79 and informed about Azerbaijan's initiatives
and activities to contribute to combating global challenges of
peace, security, development, as well as climate change.
COP29 presidency's activities, priorities and readiness of
Azerbaijan to work with all parties based on inclusivity were
highlighted,” reads the post.
