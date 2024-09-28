J&K Netizens Targeted By Cyber Criminals, Cyber Police Issues Advisory

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- criminals in Jammu and Kashmir are employing new tactics to dupe unsuspecting citizens by sending out fake coupons in the name of popular shopping app Meesho.

Police have issued an urgent advisory, warning the public to remain vigilant against these fraudulent schemes. The scammers are luring with promises of luxurious gifts such as cars and expensive items, only to hack their phones once the given QR code is scanned.

Cyber criminals target individuals by sending fake coupons to their phones, disguised as offers from Meesho. These coupons claim to reward recipients with expensive items like cars. Victims are asked to“scratch” the virtual coupon, which reveals a supposed prize. To claim it, they are instructed to scan a QR code.

However, once the QR code is scanned, the scammers gain access to personal information and documents stored on the device. In addition to these fake coupon scams, the fraudsters are also targeting individuals by offering fake online investments, further exploiting their stolen data.

In response to the rising cases of cyber fraud, the Police Cyber Cell has issued a detailed advisory. The advisory stresses upon the need to avoid scanning unknown QR codes, warns against engaging with suspicious offers, and urges people to protect their personal information such as passwords and PIN codes. It also reminds residents that if they encounter or fall victim to such scams, they should immediately report the incident to the Cyber Police Station or call the helpline number 1930.

Police have made it clear that by rejecting unsolicited coupons, avoiding suspicious QR codes, and not sharing sensitive information, people can protect themselves from becoming victims of these evolving cybercrime tactics. The police urge everyone to remain alert and report any fraudulent activities as soon as possible to prevent further incidents .